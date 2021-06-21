SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Carbon monoxide investigation, 2100 block Skyview West Drive, 6:18 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 12:35 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:37 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Dehydrated male, Centennial Park, Dayton, 3:22 p.m.
• Life link alert, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Game and fish assist, Sugarland Drive and Sugar Lane, 7:34 a.m.
• Activated sprinkler alarm, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 100 block Paradise Road, 11:25 a.m.
• Structure fire, 3400 block Highway 14, 5:33 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Park View Court, 7:40 a.m.
• Vicious dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Joe Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Accident, Smith Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Heald Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 11:10 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Wyoming Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Brooks Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Scott Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Dog Park, 3:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• Animal incident, Michael Drive, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Badger Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Prowler, West Fourth Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:06 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday
• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 1:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 2:18 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 4:48 p.m.
• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 7:30 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Shots, East Heald Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Shots, South Thurmond Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:58 p.m.
• Loud party, Rice Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Place, 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Careless driver, West Dow Street, 12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Eighth Street, 12:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:30 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Wyoming Avenue, 4:12 a.m.
• Theft cold, West 11th Street, 5:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, Burkitt Street, 5:49 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:33 a.m.
• Found property, De Smet Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sibley Circle, 11:15 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 11:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 2 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Illinois Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 2:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Shots, Val Vista Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Kooi Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Stalking cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Road hazard, Mydland Road, 7:43 p.m.
• Fire alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:48 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Burkitt Street, 11:10 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Parker Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 1!:29 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street and Broadway Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, mile marker 2.4, 1:24 p.m.
• Welfare check, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 2:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 3:09 p.m.
• Domestic, Brookside Place, Dayton, 5:05 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 7:11 p.m.
• Traffic compliant, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 7:33 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 8:49 p.m.
• Domestic, Pierce Lane, 8:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.
• Dog violation, Airport Road, 11:12 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 11:46 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Kruse Creek Road, mile marker 1, 1:40 p.m.
• Follow up, Pierce Lane, 5:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Upper Prairie Dog Road, banner, 6:33 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, River Road, Ranchester, 10:06 p.m.
Sunday
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 41, Dayton, 7:13 a.m.
• Battery, Highway 14 westbound, Elk View Inn, Dayton, 6:34 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Crystal Creek Drive, 8:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Janae L. Carpenter, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle J. Goerzen, 34, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Terry J. Minard, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, compulsory auto insurance, no valid drivers license, failure to display license plates, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Heather D. Madrid, 33, Maricopa, Arizona, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 53