Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 2100 block Skyview West Drive, 6:18 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 12:35 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 5:37 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Dehydrated male, Centennial Park, Dayton, 3:22 p.m.

• Life link alert, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:33 p.m.

Sunday

• Game and fish assist, Sugarland Drive and Sugar Lane, 7:34 a.m.

• Activated sprinkler alarm, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:50 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 100 block Paradise Road, 11:25 a.m.

• Structure fire, 3400 block Highway 14, 5:33 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• DUI, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Park View Court, 7:40 a.m.

• Vicious dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:55 a.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• Welfare check, Joe Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Accident, Smith Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Heald Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sixth Avenue East, 11:10 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 12:26 p.m.

• Found property, Beaver Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Wyoming Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Brooks Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Scott Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, Dog Park, 3:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Smith Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Main Street, 5 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sheridan Avenue, 5:18 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, Michael Drive, 7:54 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Highland Avenue, 7:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, Badger Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:46 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Prowler, West Fourth Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:06 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 1:53 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 2:18 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 7:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:33 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 4:48 p.m.

• Fireworks, Big Horn Avenue, 5:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 7:30 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Broadway Street, 8:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 9:21 p.m.

• Fireworks, South Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Shots, East Heald Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Shots, South Thurmond Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:53 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:58 p.m.

• Loud party, Rice Avenue, 11:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Place, 11:40 p.m.

Sunday

•  Careless driver, West Dow Street, 12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 12:09 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Eighth Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:30 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wyoming Avenue, 4:12 a.m.

• Theft cold, West 11th Street, 5:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, Burkitt Street, 5:49 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 7:33 a.m.

• Found property, De Smet Avenue, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sibley Circle, 11:15 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 11:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Harrison Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 2 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Illinois Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 2:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Shots, Val Vista Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Kooi Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Main Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Stalking cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:43 p.m.

• Road hazard, Mydland Road, 7:43 p.m.

• Fire alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:48 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 10:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Burkitt Street, 11:10 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Parker Avenue, 11:39 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 2:22 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 1!:29 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street and Broadway Street, 12:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, mile marker 2.4, 1:24 p.m.

• Welfare check, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 2:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane, 3:09 p.m.

• Domestic, Brookside Place, Dayton, 5:05 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Connor Battlefield, Ranchester, 7:11 p.m.

• Traffic compliant, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 7:33 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 8:49 p.m.

• Domestic, Pierce Lane, 8:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 10:01 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:59 a.m.

• Dog violation, Airport Road, 11:12 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 13, Ranchester, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Kruse Creek Road, mile marker 1, 1:40 p.m.

• Follow up, Pierce Lane, 5:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Upper Prairie Dog Road, banner, 6:33 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, River Road, Ranchester, 10:06 p.m.

Sunday

• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 41, Dayton, 7:13 a.m.

• Battery, Highway 14 westbound, Elk View Inn, Dayton, 6:34 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Crystal Creek Drive, 8:05 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Janae L. Carpenter, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle J. Goerzen, 34, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Terry J. Minard, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, compulsory auto insurance, no valid drivers license, failure to display license plates, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Heather D. Madrid, 33, Maricopa, Arizona, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 53

Tags

Recommended for you