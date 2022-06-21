SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Accident, 200 block Fort Road, 11:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 12:09 a.m.
• DUI, Dunnuck Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Works Street, 1:23 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Montana Street, 9:06 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 9:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Tenth Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Adam Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Montana Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Probation violation, Delphi Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Econo Wash, 1:59 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avene, 2:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Weed violation, Warren Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, Warren Avenue, 2:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Works Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Harassment, York Circle, 3:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 4:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Kilbourne Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 5:42 p.m.
• Assist agency, Kroe Lane, 6:14 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Weed violation, Frackleton Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Emerson Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Works Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
• Family dispute, West Works Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Threat, Highland Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Fifth Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Custer Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday
• Noise compliant, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• DUI, East Fifth Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Alger Avenue, 6:23 a.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 6:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Careless driver, South Main Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Weed violation, West 12th Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 12:50 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Loucks Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 2:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Idaho Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Fraud, King Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Long Drive, 6:45 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Laclede Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cottonwood Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Fight, Gladstone Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 12:46 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Mandel Street, 2:16 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 6:33 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, West 11th Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Scott Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, College Meadow Drive, 4:26 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Fifth Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 6:44 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 11:23 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 p.m.
Monday
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 12:59 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 1:08 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:11 a.m.
• Animal found, Avoca Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Sixth Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Animal found, Upper Road, 2:23 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Animal incident, Old Course Way, 3:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Heartland Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Vista Street, 4:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, West Dow Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
• Disoriented subject, West Alger Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
• Assault in progress, West Brundage Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 8:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
• DUI, Fort Road, 11:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Cessna Road, 12:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Scott Bicentennial Park, Dayton, 1:27 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 A and Forest Service Road 15, Dayton
• Citizen assist, Pleasant Valley Lane, 2:52 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Kroe Lane, 5:28 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 6:34 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Animal incident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 8:39 p.m.
• Welfare check, Manawa Street, Arvada, 10:53 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Highway 335, mile marker 2.5, 1:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 8:32 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 20, Clearmont, 10:23 a.m.
• Structure fire, McNally Lane, 1:42 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 10.9, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345 and Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 3:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 3:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane and Skyline Drive, 4:54 p.m.
• Found property, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:52 p.m.
• DUI, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 9:54 p.m.
• Follow up, Halbert Ranchester, 9:57 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wildcat Road, mile marker 4, 12:38 a.m.
• Domestic, Pinehurst Drive, 1:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Shots, Sibley Lake, 6:12 p.m.
• Death investigation, Eagle Ridge Drive, 7:32 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Industrial Lane, 8:20 p.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 11:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 11:26 p.m.
Monday
• Damaged property, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:56 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14-16, mile marker 84, 9:01 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Maverick Drive, 9:09 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Street, 10:48 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 76, Dayton, 11:52 a.m.
• Hit and run, Hidden Hills Road, mile marker .6, 12:58 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Accident, I-90 eastbound, exit 33 off-ramp, 3:20 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 17th Street and Mydland Road, 6:31 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 6:48 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 7:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:59 p.m.
• 911 Hang-up unknown, Highway 335, 9:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, mile marker 1, 10:07 p.m.
• Open door, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:57 p.m.
• DUI, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 11:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Ashley D. Becklund, 20, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob A. Cousineau, 33, Sheridan, bond revocation, DUI, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel I. Duff, 24, Sheridan probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy J. Gill, 21, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry Moore, 35, Gillette, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Patrick Endza, 59, Sheridan, DUI, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kendall Herrod, 24, Bighorn, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shane Loish, 30, Sheridan, careless driving, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel D. Sullinger, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christina A. Trimble, 34, Grand Junction, Colorado, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Friday
• Randall J. Barajas, 67, Billings, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Thaddeus R. Carter, 49, Fort Collins, Colorado, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Cortney J. Hudson, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holli L. Ingalls, 48, Sheridan, drug court sanction, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Stephanie K. McGee, 42, Boonsboro, Maryland, open container, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ashton noble, 21, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Richard L. old Coyote, 54, Dayton, DUI, compulsory automobile insurance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Monday
• Joshua B. Bloomer, 32, Sheridan, careless driving, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob A. Cousineau, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 5