SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Smoldering rail tie, Wild Cat Road and Wyarno Road, 3:36 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Prowler, Avoca Place, 12:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Montana Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Loucks Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Theft cold, Paintbrush Drive, 8:24 a.m.
• Found property, Sixth Avenue East, 9:08 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Ninth Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Third Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Domestic, North Custer Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Trespass progress, West Burkitt Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West 11th Street, 1:33 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 1:47 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Trespass cold, South Thurmond Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Timberline Drive, 4:45 p.m.
• Death investigation, Fourth Avenue East, 5:09 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Traffic control, Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Careless driver, Long Drive, 6:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, Keystone Road, 7:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:12 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Avoca Court, 8:58 p.m.
• Harassment, Mydland Road, 10:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:01 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Court/violation, Roberts Drive, 8:26 a.m.
• Fire ban violation, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 1:43 p.m.
• Keystone Road, Ranchester, 7:20 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 345, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 10:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Janae L. Carpenter, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, compulsory auto insurance, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• John R. Kirkpatrick, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Russell M Maxwell Jr., 53, Sheridan, violation of family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Shawn L. Stout, 47, Parkman, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 0