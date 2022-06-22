SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:25 a.m.
• RMA assist canceled, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:01 p.m.
• RMA assist, North Heights Road and Highland Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Thorne Rider Park, 12:16 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Barn Owl Court, 8:30 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 9 a.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Animal dead, Wyoming Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 11:01 a.m.
• Accident, West Third Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 11:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Beaver Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 1:56 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 3:04 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 4 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:08 p.m.
• Theft, Emerson Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Stadium Drive, 5:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:59 p.m.
• False reporting, West 12th Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Nebraska Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 6:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
• Warrant service, Idaho Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 8:47 p.m.
• Dispute, West Fifth Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 10:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Arrest reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
Jail reports unavailable at press time.