Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:25 a.m.

• RMA assist canceled, 1900 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:01 p.m.

• RMA assist, North Heights Road and Highland Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Thorne Rider Park, 12:16 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:10 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Barn Owl Court, 8:30 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 9 a.m.

• Public contact, West 12th Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Animal dead, Wyoming Avenue, 10:45 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 11:01 a.m.

• Accident, West Third Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 11:57 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Linden Avenue, 12:44 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Beaver Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 1:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 3:04 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 4 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 4:08 p.m.

• Theft, Emerson Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Main Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Stadium Drive, 5:31 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 5:59 p.m.

• False reporting, West 12th Street, 5:59 p.m.

• Fireworks, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Nebraska Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 6:44 p.m. 

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Idaho Avenue, 7:57 p.m. 

• Noise complaint, Avoca Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan area, 8:47 p.m.

• Dispute, West Fifth Street, 8:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 10:22 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Arrest reports unavailable at press time. 

 

JAIL

Today

Jail reports unavailable at press time. 

