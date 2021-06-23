SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Liberty Court, 12:54 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:26 p.m.
• Fuel leak, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:52 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Stolen vehicle cold, Kroe Lane, 12:24 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Threats cold, Avoca Place, 1:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:48 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 a.m.
• Damaged property, Kroe Lane, 7:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 8:13 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sagebrush Drive, 8:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Weed violation, Omarr Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Omarr Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Lewis Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 12:27 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Theft cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Hazardous material, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Olive Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, West Eighth Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Brooks Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11 p.m.
• Domestic, Sugarland Drive, 11:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, East Sixth Street, 11:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Animal welfare, Country Club Lane, 1:31 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Skylark Lane, Banner, 6:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Laura L. Birr, 64, Buffalo, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Cody M. Burns, 33, Taylor, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rudolph J. Demontiney, 39, Wyola, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• John R. Kirkpatrick, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jarrott G. Martin, 37, Taylor, Texas, disorderly conduct abusive language, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ciara A. Westika, 25, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3