File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Liberty Court, 12:54 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:26 p.m.

• Fuel leak, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:52 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Stolen vehicle cold, Kroe Lane, 12:24 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 12:52 a.m.

• Threats cold, Avoca Place, 1:07 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:48 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 a.m.

• Damaged property, Kroe Lane, 7:09 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• Animal incident, Sagebrush Drive, 8:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Weed violation, Omarr Avenue, 9:20 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Omarr Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Lewis Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 12:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Theft cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:35 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Fourth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Weed violation, Big Horn Avenue, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.

• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Hazardous material, Coffeen Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:36 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Olive Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, West Eighth Street, 9:13 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Brooks Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11 p.m.

• Domestic, Sugarland Drive, 11:30 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:33 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, East Sixth Street, 11:51 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Country Club Lane, 1:31 p.m.

• Fire ban violation, Skylark Lane, Banner, 6:27 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Laura L. Birr, 64, Buffalo, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Cody M. Burns, 33, Taylor, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rudolph J. Demontiney, 39, Wyola, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• John R. Kirkpatrick, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jarrott G. Martin, 37, Taylor, Texas, disorderly conduct abusive language, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Ciara A. Westika, 25, Buffalo, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

