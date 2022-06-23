SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:42 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Linden Avenue, 1:16 a.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Heartland Drive, 3:43 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 9:13 a.m.
• Public contact, Lewis Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, Clarendon Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 10 a.m.
• Found property, Grinnell Plaza, 10:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Custer Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 10:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 10:59 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 12:11 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 12:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, industrial Road, 12:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Scott Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Burton Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Alger Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Thomas Drive, 5:18 p.m.
• Theft in progress, East Brundage Lane, 5:46 p.m.
• Juvenile found, East Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 11:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Carnoustie Court, 12:01 p.m.
• Accident, Red Fox Drive, 12:13 p.m.
• Found property, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 70, 4:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 25, 4:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 17, 10:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jacob A. Boggs, 25, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, pedestrian suddenly on road, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James L. Clark, Jr., 40, Montrose, Arizona, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeffrey R. Duvall, 42, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1