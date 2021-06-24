Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Gas line break, 200 block Arapahoe Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:13 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Trespass in progress, Avoca Place, 12:19 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Place, 1:19 a.m.

• DUI, College Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Animal incident, Thurmond Street, 6:11 a.m.

• Damaged property, Avoca Place, 8:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Jefferson Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Various use permit, Sugarland Drive, 9:54 a.m.

• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, Beaver Street, 4:12 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:31 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Adair Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Adair Avenue, 5:10 p.m.

• Accident, Mandel Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street. 6:44 p.m. 

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 7:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 7:51 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West 11th Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:414 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 9:26 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Fifth Street, 10:04 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:58 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 11:19 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Theft cold, Omarr Avenue, 7:04 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Keebler Lane, 8:52 a.m.

• Fraud, South Thurmond Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Simple assault, Main Street, Dayton, 4:45 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, PK Lane, Wolf, 10:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, mile marker 2, 10:30 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Warren J. Bernal, 38, Crown Point, New Mexico, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Audrey Estes, 33, Powell, probation revocation/violation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Cecilia B. Green, 42, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dale Haakinson, 36, Gillette, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert G. Hall, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jake A. Kolden, 28, Ranchester, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

 

JAILf

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6

Number of releases for Wednesday: 5

Tags

Recommended for you