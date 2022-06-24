SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Possible animal rescue, 800 block Beaver Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Accident, 500 block West 15th Street, 9:34 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Higby Road, 2:38 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 15th Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 9:50 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:40 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Park View Court, 12:53 p.m.
• Theft cold, Yellowtail Drive, 12:58 p.m.
• Public contact, Lewis Street, 1 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Main Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Accident, View Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• Dog at large, Wyoming Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Beaver Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 4:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 4:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Animal found, West Loucks Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Fraud, York Circle, 5:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 17th Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen avenue, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident with injuries, West 15th Street, 9:18 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 10:20 a.m.
• Transport, Strahan Parkway, 2:13 p.m.
• Warrant service, Hi Tech Drive, 3:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 4:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 4:42 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 6:01 p.m.
• Animal found, West 17th Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Death investigation, Leach Road, 9:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jennifer J. Barnes, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bonnie J. Brown, 36, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel L. Brown, 45, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 4