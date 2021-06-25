SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Accident, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 7:46 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Laclede Street, 9:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• RMA assist, Holloway Street, 8:47 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Seymour Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
• Runaway, West 12th Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Animal trap, West Eighth Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Park Street, 8:47 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Works Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Accident, West Works Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Hawk Road, 12:54 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 2:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 4:20 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 5:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, Dunnuck Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, Shirley Cove, 6:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 7:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Skeels Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Child neglect, West 11th Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Avoca Place, 10:31 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Seymour Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Woodland Park Road, 9:17 a.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area; Big Horn Mountains, 10:47 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyarno Road, 1:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, Ranchester, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 2:38 p.m.
• Records only, Stagecouch Drive, 4:16 p.m.
• Accident, Red Grade Road, mile marker 16.2, 8:25 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shannon D. Bargar, 47, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Mark Davis, 65, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert T. Foye, 61, Burlington, Kansas, incapable of safely driving DUI, turn signal required, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Chase M. Johnson, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David S. Massar, 62, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct interference, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 8
Number of releases for Thursday: 6