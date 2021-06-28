SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 9:51 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 800 block Adair Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, 50 block East Fifth Street, 10:09 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 12th Street, 7:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 9:22 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Careless driver, Lewis Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Alger Avenue, 12:47 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 1:23 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 3:58 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:57 a.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 6:26 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 6:37 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:50 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Gould Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Works Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Alger Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Gladstone Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 10:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Gladstone Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Eighth Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 1:44 p.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 3:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Emerson Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Adair Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Holmes Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Tschirgi Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 8:04 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Marion Street, 8:19 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Avenue, 8:30 p.m
• Runaway, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Val Vista Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Barking dog, West Burrows Street, 12:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 1:54 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 2:36 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 8:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Structure fire, East Fifth Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Tree/shrub stop sign violation, Perkins Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Various use permit, Alger Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Various use permit, Mandel Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Various user permit two, Broadway Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Davis Tee, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal incident, Demple Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Bungalow Village Lane, 2:51 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Val Vista Street, 3:55 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 6:13 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Water Street, 6:18 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Sumner Street, 6:28 p.m.
• K-9 search, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:35 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 7:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• DUI, East Works Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Fourth Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Animal found, East Tenth Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Alger Avenue, 11:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, Fifth Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Brooks Street, 2:22 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:33 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Clarendon Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Alger Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Harassment, Absaraka Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Animal found, Thurmond Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Brooks Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Canby Street, 4:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Weapons discharge, Kendrick Park, 5:22 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 7:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Kittering Road, 8:23 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Assist agency, Brundage Lane, 9:59 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Burkitt Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 11:53 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Citizen dispute, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 1:19 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Brundage Lane, 2:36 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Grass fire, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 5:25 p.m.
• Found property, Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 6:42 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West 15th Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 11:40 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Mental subject, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 8:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:52 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 11.5, 8:10 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Red Grade Road, 4:51 p.m.
• Harassment, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 5:14 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Cottonwood Drive, 7:19 p.m.
• Warrant service, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 10:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Derek L. Bagby, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jesse R. Beels, 42, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Casey L. Caywood, 24, Missoula, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Beau Davis, 45, Flat Rock, Illinois, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Phoebe T. Lathrop, 32, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Tina M. Martinez, 40, Sheridan, disorderly conduct resisting arrest, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Charles L. Middleton, 56, Buffalo, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Bolen X. Sharp, 60, Sheridan, arrested on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rebecca L. Stratton, 24, Sheridan, DUI, property destruction and defacing, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Wesley I. Bondi, 62, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew P. Fettig, 32, Sheridan, pedestrian under influence, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Candice A. Kysar, 38, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Juan C. Lopez, 25, Aurora, Colorado, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Anthony R. Sias, 36, Portland, Oregon, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jenny M. Wegener, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Donna L. Abel, 31, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Quinn M. Carroll, 62, Torrington, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Russel J. Houle Jr., 41, Sheridan, breach of peace, unlawful use of toxic substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trebor C. Schutte, 31, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Donna A. Vallandigham, 55, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Byron M. Williams Jr., 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 21
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 65