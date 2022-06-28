SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Burglary occupied, Creekside Lane, 2:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Hill Pond Drive, 2:26 a.m.
• Burglary occupied, North Main Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:03 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Heartland Drive, 9:43 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Mental subject, Burkitt Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:15 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Jefferson Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Lost property, East Brundage Lane, 2:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Gabrielle Court, 4:08 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Alger Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Animal found, West Eighth Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Lost property, Dunnuck Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Warrant service, Beaver Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:35 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Maverick Lane, 7:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 10:23 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 1 p.m.
• Trespass cold, West 17th Street, 4 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 6:48 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage lane, 8:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.3, 10:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 10:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Amber R. Neel, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Allison Peet, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mindy S. Schwartz, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert R. Umberger, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 7