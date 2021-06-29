SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Sixth Street, 3:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 6:49 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 8:01 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.
• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 1:02 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Thurmond Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 4:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Fifth Avenue East, 8:08 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Animal incident, Holmes Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 9:56 a.m.
• Stolen Vehicle cold, Mydland Road, 10:38 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 12:41 p.m.
• Accident, Gladstone Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Thurmond Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Found property, West Montana Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:30 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brooks Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 6:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, College Meadow Drive, 8:56 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.
• Open door, Beaver Street, 10:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 12:53 a.m.
• Open door, Main Street, Dayton, 1:22 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Kelly Lane and Dayton East Road, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Cottonwood Drive, 3:49 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 11.5, Dayton, 8:57 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek trailhead, 11:53 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Roman R. Feist, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dakota R. Studie, 38, Sheridan, arrested on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Samantha Wade, 29, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, arrested on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 13