SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Sixth Street, 3:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 6:49 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 8:01 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 9 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 1:02 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, South Thurmond Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:29 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 4:57 a.m.

• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Fifth Avenue East, 8:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:16 a.m.

• Animal incident, Holmes Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 9:56 a.m.

• Stolen Vehicle cold, Mydland Road, 10:38 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:10 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 12:41 p.m.

• Accident, Gladstone Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Thurmond Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Found property, West Montana Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Main Street, 3:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:30 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Brooks Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bowman Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 6:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Dog at large, College Meadow Drive, 8:56 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, Sugarland Drive, 9:44 p.m.

• Open door, Beaver Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 11:44 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 12:53 a.m.

• Open door, Main Street, Dayton, 1:22 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Kelly Lane and Dayton East Road, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Cottonwood Drive, 3:49 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, mile marker 11.5, Dayton, 8:57 p.m.

• Records only, West 13th Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek trailhead, 11:53 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Roman R. Feist, 64, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dakota R. Studie, 38, Sheridan, arrested on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• Samantha Wade, 29, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, arrested on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 3

Number of releases for Monday: 13

