File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:35 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:54 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Highway 14 eastbound, 4:40 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Featherbed Lane, 1:25 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:35 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 2:44 a.m.

• Damaged property, Adair Avenue, 7:41 a.m.

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 7:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gage Place, 7:56 a.m.

• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:24 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Lewis Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 11:06 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, South Thurmond Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Fraud, Creekside Lane, 11:30 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Fifth Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 3:54 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 pm.

• Animal found, North Thurmond Street, 4:29 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Thomas Drive, 6:48 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 7:32 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Accident, West 12th Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Drug other, West Brundage Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, 17th Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Place, 9:53 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Clarendon Avenue, 9:53 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Water Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 10:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 11:49 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Citizen assist, North Brooks Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Highway 14, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 2:38 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.

• Stalking, West 13th Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:49 p.m.

• Fraud, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 8:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Elicia M. Maldonado, 31, Rock Springs, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Donald G. Verley, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2

Number of releases for Tuesday: 1

