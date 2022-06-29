SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:35 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Avoca Place, 9:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Highway 14 eastbound, 4:40 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Featherbed Lane, 1:25 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:35 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 2:44 a.m.
• Damaged property, Adair Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 7:53 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gage Place, 7:56 a.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:24 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Lewis Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Mydland Road, 11:06 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Thurmond Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Fraud, Creekside Lane, 11:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Fifth Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West 11th Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 pm.
• Animal found, North Thurmond Street, 4:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Thomas Drive, 6:48 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 7:32 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Accident, West 12th Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Drug other, West Brundage Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, 17th Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Medical, Avoca Place, 9:53 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Clarendon Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Water Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, North Brooks Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton Street, Highway 14, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 2:38 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Stalking, West 13th Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 10:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Elicia M. Maldonado, 31, Rock Springs, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Donald G. Verley, 66, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1