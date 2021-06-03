SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
•
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
•
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
•
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
•
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
•
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
•
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count:
Female inmate count:
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):
Number of book-ins for Wednesday:
Number of releases for Wednesday: