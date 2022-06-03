SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 9:43 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Barking dog, Cove Court, 8:24 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Gould Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 10:0 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Badger Street, 11 a.m.
• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue East, 12:01 p.m.
• Cat trap, Highland Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sugarland Drive, 1:58 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Scott Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Fifth Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Timberline Drive, 2:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 2:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 3:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Willow Court, 4:17 p.m.
• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Cat trap, East Sixth Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West Burrows Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 8:17 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Avoca Place, 10:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Threats cold, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 10:37 a.m.
• Animal incident, Ranchester area, 11:54 a.m.
• Transport, Sheridan area, 3:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Eagle Ridge Drive, 6:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Washington Street, 8:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Charlissa Romero, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Craig W. Sadler, 62, Sheridan, (x2) possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 4