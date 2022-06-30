SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Animal rescue, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:25 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:30 a.m.
• Primary medical call, 1300 block Emerson Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Pedestrian hit by vehicle, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block South Main Street, 9:33 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue and Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:49 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Burglary in progress, Demple Street, 12:26 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 1:04 a.m.
• Domestic choking, North Main Street, 2:59 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 3:38 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:27 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Animal incident, Edwards Drive, 8:46 a.m.
• Weed violation, Highland Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Brundage Lane, 11:18 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Animal incident, Pond View Court, 11:20 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 11:21 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 2:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Weed violation, Smith Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Weed violation, Smith Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 3:49 p.m.
• Weed violation, Smith Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, Adam Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 6:18 p.m.
• Hit and run, Golf Course Road, 7:51 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Child neglect, East Seventh Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Minor in possession, South Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Drive, 10:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 11:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue and Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:48 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Big Horn Avenue and Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:48 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Burglary alarm, South Fork, 1:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 2:37 p.m.
• Damaged property, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 4:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 4:19 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Meadow Lane Road, Banner, 8:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Woodland Park Road, 10:10 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Piney Road, Banner, 10:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Ioan Dragan, 43, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jeffery D. Ostlie, 64, Sheridan, failure to report accident with an unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Branson Potter, 35, Cheyenne, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 6