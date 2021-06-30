SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:47 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 400 block North Main Street, 2:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• DUI, Third Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, West Alger Avenue, 2:17 a.m.
• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Eighth Street, 7:39 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 8:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Skeels Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Thomas Drive, 10:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Lane, 11:20 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Soldier Creek Road, 11:29 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Cat trap, Airport Road, 12:59 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Structure fire, North Main Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Fire other, Connor Battlefield, 2:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Heights Court, 3:35 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 4:24 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 5:19 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Accident, Avoca Court, 6:30 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:15 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Fight, Broadway Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Meadow Drive, 10:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Fire ban violation, Horizon Road, Dayton, 1:54 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, West Second Avenue, Dayton, 8:58 a.m.
• Found property, Decker Road, 10:27 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Box Cross Road and Highway 335, 11:09 a.m.
• Fire other, Horizon Road, Dayton, 1:29 p.m.
• Fire other, Connor Battlefield, 2:40 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 14, Ranchester, 2:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 335, 3:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:33 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Allen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Gulch Road, 8:51 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Megan M. Davis, 36, Sheridan, violent disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mary B. Dykhorst, 36, Culberton, Montana, violent disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• David Heizer, 54, Billings, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Cody A. Minich, 27, Sheridan, DUI, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessica A. Woelber, 38, Castle Pine, Colorado, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 8