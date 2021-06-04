SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Trauma, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Falcon Ridge Court, 2:03 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block Sugar View Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wes 12th Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block East Fifth Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Whitney Street, 11:26 p.m.
Thursday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Valley View Drive, 7:14 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Gould Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:29 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 South Sheridan Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block Victoria Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block South Main Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 12:06 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
• Alarm, Wetlands Drive, 6:11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Paintbrush Drive, 7:03 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Tenth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 9:50 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Kingfisher Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Nebraska Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Animal found, West 11th Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Accident on private property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Weed violation, Broadway Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Absaraka Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Weed violation, North Gould Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Brooks Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beaver Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 4:53 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Terra Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, East Fifth Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 13th Street, 7:11 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Montana Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Emerson Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:10 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90, mile marker 36, 9:27 a.m.
• Warrant service, Landon Lane, 10:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:39 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 4:01 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:59 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shaunelle B. Kelley, 26, Sheridan, (x2) failure to appear warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicholas N. Saltman, 27, Salem, New Hampshire, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 6
Number of releases for Thursday: 5