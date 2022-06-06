SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Elevator alarm, 3000 Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:47 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:32 p.m.
• Primary medical, 1700 block Val Vista Street, 7:25 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 3:21 p.m.
Sunday
• Primary medical, 700 block Long Drive, 2:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block Pheasant Draw Road, 7:57 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000. block Long Drive, noon.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 7:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, no address reported, 1:01 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 7:22 a.m.
• Cat trap, East Sixth Street, 7:55 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Public contact, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Fight, Lewis Street, 11:07 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Dog bite, Frackleton Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Animal dead, North Heights Drive, 2:43 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Eighth Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Animal incident, Marion Court, 4:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sheridan area, 4:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 5:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:45 p.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 12th Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 11th STreet, 9:32 p.m.
• Shots, North Brooks Street, 10:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hill Pond Drive, 11:12 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Delphi Avenue, 2:13 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 5:20 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:13 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 8:19 a.m.
• Damaged property, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 10:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Dana Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Damaged property, Big Horn Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 1 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 1:05 p.m.
• Battery cold, Long Drive, 1:08 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Animal incident, Marion Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Fraud, West Works Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Shots, Clarendon Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Animal found, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 6:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, Florence Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 9:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Wyoming Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Canfield Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Demple Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 11:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 8:05 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
• Drive license violation, North Brooks Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Sixth Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Whitney Way, 1:01 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Delphi Avenue, 1:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan 2:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Illinois Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Laclede Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Skeels Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Animal found, West Alger Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Thomas Drive, 6:10 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Barking dog, Old Course Way, 7:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Thomas Drive, 8:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Odell Court, 9:42 p.m.
• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Death investigation, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 5 a.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Theft cold, Big Goose Road, 11:43 a.m.
• Theft cold, Highway 335, Big Horn, 11:44 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Soldier Drive, 12:49 p.m.
• Accident, Pima Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 10:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Civil, Cox Valley Road, 12:09 a.m.
• Theft cold, Adkins Valley Lane, 10:54 a.m.
• Fraud, Kooi Road, Ranchester, 11:33 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Cattail Lane, 11:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 12:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fairway Lane, 1:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 2:33 p.m.
• Runaway, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:31 p.m.
• Reckless endangerment, Red Grade Road, Story, 5:34 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Algonac Street, Arvada, 7:29 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton East, Dayton, 12:32 a.m.
• Assist agency, Skeels Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Fort Road, 4:28 p.m.
• Automobile theft, Highway 14 eastbound, 5:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Swaim Road, 8:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, 9:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 11:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• James S. Lindstrom, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin D. Schaff, 24, Sheridan, no valid drivers license, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by 34
• Alexander K. Duren, 51, Sheridan, DUI - incapable of safely driving, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Quinn C. Anderson, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Delana D. Humes, 46, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert T. Milliron, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 46