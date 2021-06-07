SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated sprinkler alarm, 1300 block Hi Tech Drive, 9:53 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 11:23 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 50 block South Badger Street, 5:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Thomas Drive, 8:54 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 2:31 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block North Main Street, 8:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 10:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• Water rescue, Tenth Street and Marion Street, 2:21 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Smoke detector inspection, 900 block Pinyon Place, 3:48 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 5:50 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, West Loucks Street and Highland Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Dunnuck Street, 10:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Water rescue, Sheridan area, 2:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Slash pile flare up, Allen Avenue, 12 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Various use permit, Clarendon Avenue, 6:06 a.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:10 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Street, 6:10 a.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:27 a.m.
• Various use permit, Beaver Street, 6:30 a.m.
• Various use permit, Clarendon Avenue, 6:32 a.m.
• Various use permit, Park, 6:34 a.m.
• Criminal Entry, East Fifth Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Found property, Works Street, 8:47 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Industrial Drive, 8:57 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Big Horn Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• DUI, West 12th Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Werco Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Theft cold, Park, 11:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Weed violation, Sioux Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 12:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Bender Lane, 2:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 2:27 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Littering, South Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Fraud, Summit Court, 3:08 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Canby Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, 12th Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East Seventh Street, 8:07 p.m.
• Medical, Thomas Drive, 8:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 9:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:52 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:25 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fourth Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Ranch Road, 12:45 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, East Burkitt Street, 2:59 a.m.
• Various user permit, Big Horn Avenue, 6:13 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Accident, East Third Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Animal incident, Delphi Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 1:12 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Medical, East Sixth Street, 3:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 4:10 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Wyoming Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Accident, North Brooks Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Illegal parking, beaver Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fourth Avenue East, 6:58 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Works Street, 7 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Nebraska Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:25 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Main Street, 1:43 a.m.
• Probation violation, College Avenue, 3:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 a.m.
• Test, Highland Avenue, 7:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 7:32 a.m.
• Domestic, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 9:13 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 11 a.m.
• Fraud, Marion Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 1 p.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Yonkee Avenue, 2:29 p.m.
• Missing person, Decker Road, 4:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East First Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Gladstone Street, 7:23 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Canby Street, 7:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Animal incident, Idaho Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beaver Street, 8:12 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Loucks Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, Clarendon Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Brooks Street, 10:15 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Heald Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 11:03 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Welfare check, Mobile Circle Drive, Ranchester, 10:05 a.m.
• Domestic, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 11:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Higby Road, 1:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Cox Valley Road, 2:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 16 on-ramp, Ranchester, 2:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Industrial road, 5:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Lodore Avenue and Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Minor in possession, Home Ranch Circle and Big Horn Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, Cessna Road, 10:45 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 11:11 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 76, Dayton, 12:33 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 76, Dayton, 12:34 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 335 and Little Goose Canyon Road, 5:07 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 5:44 p.m.
• Careless driver, Wyarno Road, 7:47 p.m.
• Accident, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 11, 9:16 p.m.
• Fireworks, West 15th Street and Bowman Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:07 p.m.
• Domestic, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 11:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 7, 8:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Taylor Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Metz Road, 9:23 a.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Early Creek Road and Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:53 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:01 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Center Road, 6:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Domestic, Early Creek Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Taten B. Gros Ventre, 32, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Edward J. Murphy, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Concetta H. Rangatore, 70, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shawn N. Russell, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie O. Venerable, 46, Sheridan, felony strangulation, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ciara A. Westika, 25, Buffalo, DUI, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Avery White, 32, Garryowen, Montana, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• David W. Philmlee, 58, Banner, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Mark Davis, 65, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Khalil T. Pruitt, 20, Fort Worth, Texas, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Terry L. Savage, 68, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54