SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7:07 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 2:07 p.m.
• Entry assistance, 1200 block Marion Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Animal rescue, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 11:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 1:39 a.m.
• Mental subject, Yonkee Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:49 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Crook Street, 7:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Weed violation, Illinois Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Animal trap, West Sixth Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 8:58 a.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Place, 9:04 a.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 11:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Carlin Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:24 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Traffic compliant, North Main Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Clarendon Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 3:07 p.m.
• Animal incident, De Smet Avenue, 3:00 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Emerson Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 4:16 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, B Street, 5:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Long Drive, 5:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Found property, 11th Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Works Street, 9:07 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Brooks Street, 9:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Old Course Way, 9:52 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Fifth Street, 10:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Open door, 8000 block Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 8:46 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Country Estates Drive, 12:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Desiree Drive, Banner, 1:29 p.m.
• Domestic, North Piney Road, Banner, 1:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mickey L. Johnson, 49, Sheridan, interference with an officer, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ethien L. Lamb, 37, Sheridan, criminal trespass, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin D. Schaff, 24, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah A. Snyder, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 5
Number of releases for Monday: 8