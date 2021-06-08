SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 a.m.
• Electrical power surge, Woodworth Street and Jackson Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Avoca Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
• Probation violation, West 12th Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Lost property, Val Vista Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 10:43 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Accident, Meadow Drive, 11:20 a.m.
• Fire other, Jackson Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• Fraud, Illinois Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 11:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal incident, West Eighth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 2 p.m.
• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:24 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Demple Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Seventh Street, 5:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, 11th Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Fight, Park, 6 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 6:12 p.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 6:15 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Fleming Boulevard, 6:48 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 7:11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Dispute all other, Big Horn Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Agency assist, Fort Road, 12:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:37 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Halbert, Ranchester, 5:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.
• DUI, Dayton East Road and Halfway Lane, Ranchester, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Drive, 10:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cory W. Stanton, 35, Ranchester, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mia M. Wilson, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 7