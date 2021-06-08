Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Electrical power surge, Woodworth Street and Jackson Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Avoca Avenue and Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 8:28 a.m.

• Animal found, Warren Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Probation violation, West 12th Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Lost property, Val Vista Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:52 a.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 9:05 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, North Main Street, 10:43 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Accident, Meadow Drive, 11:20 a.m.

• Fire other, Jackson Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Fraud, Illinois Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Fraud, Sugar View Drive, 11:37 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Gould Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal incident, West Eighth Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 2 p.m.

• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 2:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Fifth Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Demple Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Seventh Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, 11th Street, 5:39 p.m.

• Fight, Park, 6 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 6:12 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 6:15 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Loucks Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Fleming Boulevard, 6:48 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 7:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Ponderosa Drive, 7:11 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Dispute all other, Big Horn Avenue, 1:18 a.m.

• Agency assist, Fort Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:37 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West Halbert, Ranchester, 5:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert, Ranchester, 7:31 p.m.

• DUI, Dayton East Road and Halfway Lane, Ranchester, 7:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Drive, 10:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Cory W. Stanton, 35, Ranchester, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Mia M. Wilson, 41, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 7

