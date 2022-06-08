SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block West Tenth Street, 1:41 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block South Thurmond Street, 3:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 12:57 a.m.
• Battery cold, East Sixth Street, 1:46 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 3:04 a.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 4:42 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Second Avenue, 6:34 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, Pioneer Road, 6:54 a.m.
• Threat, Lewis Street, 8:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue East, 9:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Animal incident, Park Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Animal incident, Summit Drive, 10:34 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 14th Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, York Circle, 4:09 p.m.
• Parking compliant, Barn Owl Court, 4:09 p.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:17 p.m.
• Shots, North Heights Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hillcrest Drive, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Fifth Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 10:20 a.m.
• Warrant service, Meade Creek Road and Highway 87, 2:57 p.m.
• Child endangerment, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:52 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 11:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Elizabeth R. Lande, 23, Sheridan, compulsory automobile insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shaylynn Muniz, 26, Evansville, interference with an officer, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cole M. Pietak, 23, Sheridan, (x2) DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Arianna L. Roth, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
• Brandon L. Tripp, 46, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4