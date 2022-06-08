Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block West Tenth Street, 1:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block South Thurmond Street, 3:24 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, De Smet Avenue, 12:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 12:57 a.m.

• Battery cold, East Sixth Street, 1:46 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 3:04 a.m.

• DUI, Lewis Street, 4:42 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Second Avenue, 6:34 a.m.

• Bicycle theft, Pioneer Road, 6:54 a.m.

• Threat, Lewis Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fourth Avenue East, 9:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Animal incident, Park Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Animal incident, Summit Drive, 10:34 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 14th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Loucks Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Weed violation, South Thurmond Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Parking complaint, York Circle, 4:09 p.m.

• Parking compliant, Barn Owl Court, 4:09 p.m.

• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 5:17 p.m.

• Shots, North Heights Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 6:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Hillcrest Drive, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 9:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, East Fifth Street, 10:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 10:20 a.m.

• Warrant service, Meade Creek Road and Highway 87, 2:57 p.m.

• Child endangerment, East Second Avenue, Dayton, 7:52 p.m.

• Assist agency, East Fifth Street, 11:42 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Elizabeth R. Lande, 23, Sheridan, compulsory automobile insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Shaylynn Muniz, 26, Evansville, interference with an officer, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cole M. Pietak, 23, Sheridan, (x2) DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Arianna L. Roth, 23, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon L. Tripp, 46, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 8 

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5

Number of releases for Tuesday: 4

