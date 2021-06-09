SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Home Ranch Circle, 12:49 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Hay bail fire, Airport, 7:24 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Illegal parking, Dana Avenue, 12:37 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 12:57 a.m.
• Alarm, Ponderosa Drive, 1:20 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 5:08 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Gladstone Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Industrial Drive, 9:11 a.m.
• Barking dog, West 11th Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:11 a.m.
• Follow up, Werco Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Lane, 12:49 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beaver Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 3:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, South Timberline Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugar View Drive, 3:57 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 5:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
• Animal incident, Adair Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 3:46 p.m.
• Records only, Wyarno Road and East Ridge Road, 6:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Home Ranch Circle, 11:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Ross M. Nutter, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie O. Venable, 46, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2