SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 12:31 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:10 a.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 4:15 a.m.

• Domestic, East Fifth STreet, 6:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 7:02 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.

• Accident, Burrows Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 7:52 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 8:04 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Warrant service, De Smet Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Found property, 11th Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:31 p.m.

• Cat violation, North Main Street, 1:35 pm.

• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Damaged property, Monte Vista Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Animal found, Park Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Harassment, Beaver Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Animal found, North Gould Street, 4:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Assault in progress, Arlington Boulevard, 5:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Decker Road, 5:27 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 5:41 p.m.

• Civil standby, Avoca Place, 6:08 p.m.

• Cat violation, Yonkee Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• Burn within city limits, Yonkee Avenue, 6:53 p.m.

• Public contact, North Main Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Public contact, South Main Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Runaway, South Linden Avenue 11:06 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Beatty Gulch Road, 12:50 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Woodland Park Road, 12:30 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Club House Drive, 2:21 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Copper Creek Road, 7:54 p.m.

• Runaway, West 17th Street, 10:27 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Catherine L. Alden, 37, Big Horn, use/under influence of drugs, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tarra N. Boyd, 40, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samuel K. Gilbert, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Marc A. Hartman, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Curtis C. Malli, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD 

• Isaiah P. Proctor, 40, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6

Number of releases for Wednesday: 5

