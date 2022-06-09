SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 12:31 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 4:15 a.m.
• Domestic, East Fifth STreet, 6:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 7:02 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:03 a.m.
• Accident, Burrows Street, 7:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:04 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Barking dog, Laclede Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Warrant service, De Smet Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Found property, 11th Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Mydland Road, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 1:31 p.m.
• Cat violation, North Main Street, 1:35 pm.
• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, Monte Vista Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Animal found, Park Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Harassment, Beaver Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Animal found, North Gould Street, 4:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Assault in progress, Arlington Boulevard, 5:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Decker Road, 5:27 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 5:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 5:41 p.m.
• Civil standby, Avoca Place, 6:08 p.m.
• Cat violation, Yonkee Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Burn within city limits, Yonkee Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Public contact, North Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Public contact, South Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Runaway, South Linden Avenue 11:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Beatty Gulch Road, 12:50 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Woodland Park Road, 12:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Club House Drive, 2:21 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Copper Creek Road, 7:54 p.m.
• Runaway, West 17th Street, 10:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Catherine L. Alden, 37, Big Horn, use/under influence of drugs, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tarra N. Boyd, 40, Banner, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel K. Gilbert, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Marc A. Hartman, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Curtis C. Malli, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Isaiah P. Proctor, 40, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance without valid prescription, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6
Number of releases for Wednesday: 5