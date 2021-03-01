Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Huntington Street, 3:58 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block East Brundage Lane, 7:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 7:51 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 1000 block Adair Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 12:39 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 8:26 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday - Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 1:27 a.m.

• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:51 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 3:36 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:27 a.m.

• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Livestock Loose, Heartland Drive, 12:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m. 

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• North Gould Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Linden Avenue, 7:38 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

Saturday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Alarm, Decker Road, 8:39 a.m.

• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 9 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Kelly Drive, 9:06 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Highway 87, 10:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Brundage Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:27 a.m.

• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 12:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 5:20 p.m.

• Harassment, East Montana Street, 5:23 p.m.

• Assault in progress, East Sixth Street, 7 p.m.

• Drug Activity, East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, West Burkitt Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, East Fifth Street, 8:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 10:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:30 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 2:58 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 a.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 3:13 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Nebraska Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 1:22 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Lost property, Dunnuck Street, 5:37 p.m.

• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 6:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Domestic, Avoca Place, 10:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Livestock Loose, Dry Ranch Road, 12:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, Dayton, 12:23 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Cat Creek Road, 4:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .5, 9:43 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker .1, Ranchester, 1:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:55 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 1:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Welfare check, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 4:06 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 26, 12:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 6:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• James F. Escue, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chastine M. Guiterrez, 33, Sheridan, driving under suspension, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Lorina A. Hamilton, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse R. Hoven, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joel R. Salcido, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jason P. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Trey D. Stinnette, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chase B. Youngbear, 22, Ashland, Montana, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Tracy A. Turk, 39, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan M. Jarvis, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with officer, breach of peace, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jade Roundstone, 27, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13

Number of releases for the weekend: 11

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62

