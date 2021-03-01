SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Huntington Street, 3:58 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:34 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block East Brundage Lane, 7:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 7:51 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 1000 block Adair Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 12:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 8:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
• Open door, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:51 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 3:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:27 a.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 9:15 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Livestock Loose, Heartland Drive, 12:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fourth Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:43 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Accident, Victoria Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• North Gould Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Linden Avenue, 7:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Works Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:36 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:20 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Alarm, Decker Road, 8:39 a.m.
• Custody dispute, North Main Street, 9 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Kelly Drive, 9:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highway 87, 10:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Brundage Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 10:27 a.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 10:36 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Mydland Road, 5:20 p.m.
• Harassment, East Montana Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Assault in progress, East Sixth Street, 7 p.m.
• Drug Activity, East Brundage Lane, 7:16 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Dunnuck Street, 8:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Burkitt Street, 8:56 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Fifth Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 10:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 2:58 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 a.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 3:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Nebraska Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Wetlands Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Lost property, Dunnuck Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 10:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Livestock Loose, Dry Ranch Road, 12:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, Dayton, 12:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Cat Creek Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .5, 9:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker .1, Ranchester, 1:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:55 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 28, 1:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 4:06 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 26, 12:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 6:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 10:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• James F. Escue, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chastine M. Guiterrez, 33, Sheridan, driving under suspension, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Lorina A. Hamilton, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jesse R. Hoven, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joel R. Salcido, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason P. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Trey D. Stinnette, 36, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chase B. Youngbear, 22, Ashland, Montana, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Tracy A. Turk, 39, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan M. Jarvis, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with officer, breach of peace, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jade Roundstone, 27, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 13
Number of releases for the weekend: 11
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62