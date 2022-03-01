SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 9:34 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 11:17 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Sugarview Drive, 12:20 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block West 10th Street, 3:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4: 41 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 North Mountain View Drive, 5:29 p.m.
• Motor vehicle crash, intersection of South Sheridan Avenue and East Burkitt Street, 6:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grove Drive, 9:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Laclede Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Drugs, Parker Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Canby Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Eighth Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Eighth Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Avoca Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Beaver Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Cold theft, Pheasant Draw Road, 4:37 p.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Beaver Street, 4:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Cold theft, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Driving under suspicion, Water Street, 10:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:20 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 11:47 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, McCormick Road, 12:48 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Piney Road, 11:04 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Benny M. Gardner, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3