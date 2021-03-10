SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Downed power line, 1600 block Omarr Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:24 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Darlington Road, 7:07 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Tomahawk Drive, Banner, 8:57 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:34 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Medical, 200 bock Broadway Street, 8:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 a.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 6:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 7:39 a.m.
• Death investigation, Tomahawk Drive, 8:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 9:21 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kailua Place, 1:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Sixth Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Sixth Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:32 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:41 p.m.
• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Runaway, Sheridan area, 3:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 4:40 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 8:31 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Sugarland Drive, 10:19 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 1:08 a.m.
• Records only, Tomahawk Drive, Banner, 8:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 9:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, Means Drive, Banner, 10:19 a.m.
• Records only, Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 11:30 a.m.
• Court/violation, Soldier Creek Road, 8:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Rhett T. Burge, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Abdullah M. Hassen, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher L. May, 44, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2