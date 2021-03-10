Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Downed power line, 1600 block Omarr Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:24 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Darlington Road, 7:07 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Tomahawk Drive, Banner, 8:57 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:34 p.m.

• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

• Medical, 200 bock Broadway Street, 8:12 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 a.m.

• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 6:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 7:39 a.m.

• Death investigation, Tomahawk Drive, 8:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Eighth Street, 9:21 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Spaulding Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Kailua Place, 1:23 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Sixth Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Sixth Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:32 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 3:41 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Runaway, Sheridan area, 3:45 p.m.

• Welfare check, Edwards Drive, 4:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 8:31 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Sugarland Drive, 10:19 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 1:08 a.m.

• Records only, Tomahawk Drive, Banner, 8:55 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 9:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, Means Drive, Banner, 10:19 a.m.

• Records only, Upper Hideaway Lane, Story, 11:30 a.m.

• Court/violation, Soldier Creek Road, 8:56 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Rhett T. Burge, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Abdullah M. Hassen, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christopher L. May, 44, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

