SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Thurmond Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Possible vehicle fire, Interstate 90, Mile post 25, 7:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 a.m.
• Minor in possession of a vaping device, Long Drive, 8:27 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Agency assist, Long Drive, 9:42 a.m.
• Pornography, Lewis Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pond Drive, 10:05 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Long Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Drug paraphernalia, Parker Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 12:55 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Cold theft, Avoca Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Custer Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Works Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Domestic incident, Sugarland Drive, 4:58 p.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:42 p.m.
• Agency assist, South Scott Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Cold theft, West 12th Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Sheridan area, 7:50 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 10:38 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, I-90, Ranchester, 7:32 a.m.
• Cold theft, Beckton Street, Dayton, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Pleasant Valley Lane, 2:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road and High Saddle Road, 4:54 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, Ranchester, 10:57 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90, 10:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Mary J. Doran, 52, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Todd E. Rouse, 41, drug use, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trent Satterthwait, 37, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Milton Siskin, 65, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 39
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1