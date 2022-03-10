Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Thurmond Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Possible vehicle fire, Interstate 90, Mile post 25, 7:50 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Minor in possession of a vaping device, Long Drive, 8:27 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 a.m.

• Agency assist, Long Drive, 9:42 a.m.

• Pornography, Lewis Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Pond Drive, 10:05 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Minor in possession of tobacco, Long Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Drug paraphernalia, Parker Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Sheridan area, 12:55 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m. 

• Mental subject, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:49 p.m.

• Cold theft, Avoca Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Custer Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Works Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Domestic incident, Sugarland Drive, 4:58 p.m.

• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 5:42 p.m.

• Agency assist, South Scott Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Cold theft, West 12th Street, 7:28 p.m. 

• Vehicle fire, Sheridan area, 7:50 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 10:38 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90, 10:57 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, I-90, Ranchester, 7:32 a.m. 

• Cold theft, Beckton Street, Dayton, 1:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Pleasant Valley Lane, 2:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road and High Saddle Road, 4:54 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90, Ranchester, 10:57 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90, 10:59 p.m. 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Mary J. Doran, 52, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Todd E. Rouse, 41, drug use, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Trent Satterthwait, 37, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Milton Siskin, 65, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 39

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Tags

Recommended for you