SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 3:13 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 8:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 1500 Sugarland Drive, 3:12 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 8:15 a.m.
• Trauma, North Scott Street and East Brundage Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Public intoxication, West Nebraska Street, 2 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:24 a.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 8:04 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 9:50 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Accident, Scott Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Run Road, 10:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Long Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Connor Street, 2:29 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 3:29 p.m.
• Found property, Emerson Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
• Runaway, Willow Trail, 4:33 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Beaver Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Simple assaut, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 6:46 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 3, 7:22 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 5:30 p.m.
• Welfare check, Whitetail Lane, 5:30 p.m.
• Domestic, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 8, Parkman, 6:26 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Norma R. Garza, 39, Dallas, Texas, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Denise M. Gingrich, 55, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Norman E. Petrie, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Skye A. Rice, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Erick D. Romero-Lopez, 32, Dallas, Texas, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 7
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2