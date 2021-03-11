Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 3:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1700 block Commercial Avenue, 8:50 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 1500 Sugarland Drive, 3:12 a.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 8:15 a.m.

• Trauma, North Scott Street and East Brundage Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:09 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Skeels Street, 12:34 a.m.

• Public intoxication, West Nebraska Street, 2 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 4:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 8:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 9:50 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Accident, Scott Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, Run Road, 10:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 10:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Connor Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Long Drive, 3:29 p.m.

• Found property, Emerson Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• Runaway, Willow Trail, 4:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Beaver Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 5 p.m.

• Simple assaut, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 6:46 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:15 p.m.

• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 p.m.

• Curfew violation, East Brundage Lane, 10:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Avenue, 11:16 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 3, 7:22 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Whitetail Lane, 5:30 p.m.

• Domestic, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 8, Parkman, 6:26 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Norma R. Garza, 39, Dallas, Texas, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Denise M. Gingrich, 55, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Norman E. Petrie, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Skye A. Rice, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Erick D. Romero-Lopez, 32, Dallas, Texas, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 7

Number of releases for Wednesday: 2

