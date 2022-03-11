Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No calls reported. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Tech Drive, 12:23 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 12:27 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Meadow Drive, 1:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue. 8:34 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:36 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Holmes Avenue, 10:22 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Montana Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Careless driver, Hillpond Drive, 12:19 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:03 p.m.

• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks street, 4:23 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Whitney Way, 4:28 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

• Public contact, West 12th Street, 5:06 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Riverside Court, 10:09 p.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 10:57 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Violation rest., Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Runaway, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 2:09 p.m.

• Domestic, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 1.5, Ranchester, 3:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Peno Road and East Ridge Road, 7 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 7:03 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 9:16 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brinton Road, mile marker 1.2, 8:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No arrests reported. 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 38

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Tags

Recommended for you