SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Tech Drive, 12:23 a.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Meadow Drive, 1:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue. 8:34 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:36 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Holmes Avenue, 10:22 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Montana Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Careless driver, Hillpond Drive, 12:19 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Lewis Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 1:03 p.m.
• Drug-other, West Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks street, 4:23 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Whitney Way, 4:28 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Public contact, West 12th Street, 5:06 p.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Riverside Court, 10:09 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Violation rest., Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Runaway, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 2:09 p.m.
• Domestic, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 3:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker 1.5, Ranchester, 3:33 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Peno Road and East Ridge Road, 7 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, 7:03 p.m.
• Neighbor dispute, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 9:16 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Brinton Road, mile marker 1.2, 8:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 38
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1