Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Highland Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• 

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• 

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 

Female inmate count: 

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 

Number of releases for Thursday: 

Tags

Recommended for you