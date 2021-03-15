SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block South Main Street, 5:59 a.m.
• Primary EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 6:36 a.m.
• Primary EMS call, Interstate 90, mile marker 30, 2:08 p.m.
• Primary EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 2:55 p.m.
Saturday
• Public assistance, 1100 block Mydland Road, 7:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 2:46 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Primary EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 5:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 6:09 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 39.5, 3:07 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 12:46 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block South Main Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 6:25 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Works Street, 6:28 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Airport Road, 2:47 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 2:3 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 4:34 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:37 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 13th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block Val Vista Street, 9:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:39 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Medical, 400 North Jefferson Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Medical, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suicidal subject, Willow Trail, 12:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Medical, South Main Street, 5:57 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 6:58 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 7:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 8:19 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 9:28 a.m.
• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Thurmond Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West 12th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Burkitt Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Medical, Airport Road, 2:44 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, South Main Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Mental subject, North Jefferson Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East Burkitt Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Park, 5:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Birch Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Holmes Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Whitney Street, 8:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Removal of subject, College Meadow Drive, 9:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
Saturday
• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 1:21 a.m.
• DUI, Dow Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Brooks Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 7:18 a.m.
• Animal incident, West Eighth Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Warrant service, East Ridge Road, 11:32 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Animal found, East Colorado Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Heights Road, 4:38 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, Michael Drive, 7:48 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 8:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 8:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Rice Avenue, 9:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Avon Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Zoning violation, West Burrows Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street. 1:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 2:26 p.m.
• Animal incident, Frackleton Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 4:11 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Child neglect, Long Drive, 8:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, 11th Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, 11th Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 9:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Suicide attempt, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 30, 1:09 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:46 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Holmes Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 8:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Breach of peace, Crooked Street, Banner, 2:44 a.m.
• Accident, Passaic Road, mile marker 5, 8:27 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, mile marker 5, 1:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Betty Street, Ranchester, 1:55 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 3:29 p.m.
• Shots fired, Dayton East Road and Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 3:47 p.m.
Sunday
• Dispute all other, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:15 a.m.
• Domestic, Wyarno Road, 1:05 p.m.
• Lost property, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 10, Welch Recreation Area, 2:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• No arrests reported.
Saturday
• Angel M. Albert, 47, Clearmont, interference with emergency calls, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Derek J. Berrettini, 27, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Douglas S. Gismondi, 54, Carlsbad, California, no valid drivers license, altered/obscured plate, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Abdullah M. Hassen, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Shan Y. Foster, 52, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jessie O. Venable, 45, Sheridan, violate family protect order, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 6
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58