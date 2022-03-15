SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke detector check, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 3 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block East Colorado Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Elevator issue, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 7:02 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Sheriff's office assist, Stevens Avenue, 2:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Hit and run, Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:55 a.m.
• Theft in progress, Broadway Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 10:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Badger Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, Second Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Harassment, Dana Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Woodland Park Drive, 1:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, Horn Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog bite, Highway 335, 2:58 p.m.
• DUI, Strahan Parkway, 3:01 p.m.
• Agency assist, Jackson Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
• Theft, Decker Road, 4:04 p.m.
• Found property, Montana Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, East Colorado Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Animal found, Canfield Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 7:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Avoca Place, 8:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:29 p.m.
• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 9:46 p.m.
• Shots fired, West Loucks Street, 10:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Dispute, Stevens Avenue, 2:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Bridge Street, Dayton, 5:57 a.m.
• Gas theft, Main Street, Dayton, 7:43 p.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Highway 335 and Spring Creek Lane, 8:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, 10:20 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:24 p.m.
• Dog bite, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:58 p.m.
• Agency assist, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:23 p.m.
• Medical, Highway 335, 3:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 6:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Sarah Snyder, 41, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Margaret MacCarty, 80, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6