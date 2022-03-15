Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke detector check, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 3 p.m. 

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block East Colorado Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Elevator issue, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• RMA assist, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 7:02 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Sheriff's office assist, Stevens Avenue, 2:38 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Main Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Hit and run, Loucks Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 8:55 a.m.

• Theft in progress, Broadway Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 10:56 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Badger Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Barking dog, Second Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Harassment, Dana Avenue, 12:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Woodland Park Drive, 1:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Horn Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Dog bite, Highway 335, 2:58 p.m.

• DUI, Strahan Parkway, 3:01 p.m.

• Agency assist, Jackson Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Agency assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:53 p.m.

• Theft, Decker Road, 4:04 p.m.

• Found property, Montana Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, East Colorado Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 6:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Animal found, Canfield Street, 7:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 7:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Avoca Place, 8:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:29 p.m.

• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 9:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 9:46 p.m.

• Shots fired, West Loucks Street, 10:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Dispute, Stevens Avenue, 2:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Bridge Street, Dayton, 5:57 a.m.

• Gas theft, Main Street, Dayton, 7:43 p.m.

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Highway 335 and Spring Creek Lane, 8:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, 10:20 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog bite, Highway 335, Big Horn, 2:58 p.m.

• Agency assist, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:23 p.m.

• Medical, Highway 335, 3:37 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 14 and Meade Creek Road, 6:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Sarah Snyder, 41, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Margaret MacCarty, 80, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 6

