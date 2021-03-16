SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke detector check, 300 block East Burkitt Street, 2 p.m.
• Structure fire, Saddle Crest Drive, 5:04 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 8:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Structure fire, Saddle Crest Drive, 5:04 p.m.
• Dumpster Fire, Industrial Road and Bowie Road, 8:27 p.m.
• RMA assist, Taylor Road, 9:44 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 500 block Brookie Path, 11:37 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 11:59 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 3 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Standby, Saddle Crest Drive, 5:05 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 6:28 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Monte Vista Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Medical, 3000 block Strahan Parkway, 8:38 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Gould Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Taylor Road, 9:44 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block North Gould Street, 10:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Domestic, East Brundage Lane, 4:05 a.m.
• Threat, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Yonkee Avenue, 10:19 a.m.
• Littering, West 11th Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Hit and run, Alger Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 2:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, Warren Avenue, 3:31 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Michael Drive, 3:49 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Mydland Road, 5:31 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Drugs/possession, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 9:21 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Main Street, Dayton, 1:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:35 p.m.
• Found property, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 3:07 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 3:29 p.m.
• Harassment, West Halbert, Ranchester, 3:37 p.m.
• Structure fire, Saddle Crest Drive, 5:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 11:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Angel M. Albert, 47, Clearmont, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• John E. Cotton, 61, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hobie R. Crampton Davis, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brook W. Garretson, 56, Sheridan, communicating a threat of bodily injury, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel J. Oppegard, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, district court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Norman E. Petrie, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Sally J. Robbins, 81, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 6
Number of releases for Monday: 6