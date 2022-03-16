SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 6:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avon Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 400 block East Burkitt Street, 8:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suicidal subject, Edwards Drive, 2:21 a.m.
• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Brooks Street, 4:11 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carrington Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 8:25 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Grinnell Plaza, 9:42 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Mental subject, Sawmill Road, 10:49 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Lewis Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Accident, East 14th Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Barking dog, Second Avenue East, 1:36 p.m.
• Bad check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• DUI, Double Eagle Drive, 3:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Smith Street, 5:06 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Exeter Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Deer Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Yonkee Avenue. 5:58 p.m.
• Found property, Dow Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Runaway, Strahan Parkway, 7:36 p.m.
• Damaged property, Industrial Road, 8:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Eighth Street, 9 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West 12th Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Highland Avenue, 11:12 p.m.
• Domestic, Avon Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, Weare Street, Ranchester, 7:32 p.m.
• Accident, Meade Street Road, 7:39 p.m.
• Open door, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 9:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, Dayton, 9:22 a.m.
• DUI, Fort Road, 12:38 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Road hazard, Creek Road, Ranchester, 2:52 p.m.
• Threats, Highway 14, Dayton, 7:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Dana Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Fifth Street, 9:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jeffrey Harrison, 34, Rock Springs, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel Lawyer, 40, Casper, custody on warrants or incidents, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Bailey Nichols, 23, Frederick, Maryland, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Samson Romero, 44, Billings, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 3