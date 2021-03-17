SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:18 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 300 block West Whitney Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1900 block Papago Drive, 9:05 a.m.
• Trauma, 2500 Weeping Willow Court, 10:02 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:56 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:35 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:34 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 4:28 a.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Omarr Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 12:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Bowman Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Badger Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Found property, South Gould Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Alger Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Taylor Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Tenth Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Dog violation, Avon Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Heald Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, King Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Olympus Drive, 6:59 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East First Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 8:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 9:11 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 9:33 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Child endangerment, East Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Breach of peace, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 1:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 6:54 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 11:02 a.m.
• Animal welfare, River Street, Big Horn, 11:59 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 1:46 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90, exit 25, 11:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• John D. Diaz, 71, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Luke A. Thurman, 31, Ranchester, breach of peace, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 5