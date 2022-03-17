SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Jackson Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Dispute, North Brooks Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Gould Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Kilbourne Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• DUI, Long Drive, 12:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, Whitney Way, 1:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Avoca Place, 3:37 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sugarland Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Beaver Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Road hazard, East Eighth Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Weapons display, Beaver Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Dispute, South Carrington Street, 5:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Saberton Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 7:12 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
• DUI, Broadway Street, 9:20 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 7:19 a.m.
• Death investigation, Big Goose Road, 9:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 9:33 a.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87 and Bird Farm Road, 4:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, 9:30 p.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, I-90, Ranchester, 9:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 11:08 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Laura Banderob, 47, Billings, Montana, felony theft and consipiracy, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Gerald Curtis, 32, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Thomas Hall, 28, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kalvin Hier, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hali Ike, 24, Hulett, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Landon Negron, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court or bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 5