SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:22 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 700 block Frank Street, 9:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Airport Road, 5:10 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 1200 block Airport Road, 5:09 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:25 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 9:05 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:27 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 12:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 10:29 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Snow removal, Heartland Drive, 9:34 a.m.
• Threats cold, West Brundage Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Medical, Mydland Road, 11:21 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Sheridan area, 11:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, First Avenue West, 1:54 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 2:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Timberline Drive, 3:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Vista Street, 5 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 7:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:11 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 7:27 p.m.
• Child abuse, South Linden Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Mydland Road, 8:08 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Clarendon Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 11:42 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Death investigation, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:29 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Pinehurst Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Mental subject, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 2 p.m.
• Harassment, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Brundage Lane, 3:29 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Fort Road, 4:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 9:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Emily M. Alley, 34, Sheridan, Probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jason J. Bone. 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kolter J. Kekich, 25, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, defraud drug/alcohol screen test, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 59
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0