SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke investigation, 400 block North Sheridan Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Suspicious person, First Street, 3:57 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Broadway Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 9:59 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Main Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Stadium Drive, 10:19 a.m.
• Filthy premises, East Burkitt Street, 10:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Long Drive, 12:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Warrant Service, Long Drive, 1:35 p.m.
• Animal dead, Val Vista Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Driving under a suspended license, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Accident, Long drive, 3:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Fifth Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 5:31 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 5:46 p.m.
• Harassment, Sugarland Drive, 6:40 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Bond violation, Fourth Avenue, Ranchester, 1:05 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, Banner, 9:37 a.m.
• 911 hang up, Main Street, Dayton, 10:01 a.m.
• Transport, South Main Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Child abuse, Cattail Lane, 3:14 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Upper Road, 3:48 p.m.
• Agency assist, West 13th Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Thurmond Avenue, 5:11 p.m.
• Records, Manawa Street, Arvada, 5:28 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jennifer Barnes, 41, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David Grimshaw, 66, Sheridan, drug possession, drug use, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Judith Isis-Jerry, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrants or incidents, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jerry Moore, 34, Gillette, contempt of court or bench warrant, drug possession, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan Schultz, 38, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Mason Sundstrom, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court or bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Donald Verley, 66, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7
Number of releases for the previous day: 11