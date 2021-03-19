SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:52 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Fort Road, 9:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Accident, Fourth Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fairway Court, 7:49 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 9:46 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Works Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Tenth Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Burglary cold, North Custer Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Lewis Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 4 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Animal dead, West Kooi Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Champion Drive, 5:59 p.m.
• Burglary cold, West Heald Street, 7:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, Gladstone Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Trespass in progress, Gulch Road, 12:56 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 1:45 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Brundage Lane, 2:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90, exit 1, 10:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Chad A. Schamber, 52, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 5