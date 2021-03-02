SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 10:05 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Pheasant Place, 11:20 a.m.
• Primary EMS standby, 100 block South Scott Street, 11:57 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:18 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:22 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Huntington Street, 3:56 a.m.
• Trauma, 1000 block West Fifth Street, 6:10 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:48 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:29 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Second Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Lewis Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 100 westbound; Highway 300, 12:54 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 100 westbound; Highway 300, 2:00 p.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Avoca Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block Brundage Lane, 2:31 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block East Brundage Lane, 7:40 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block West Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:52 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 600 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Chaparral Court, 10:32 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Airport Road, 12:30 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Long Drive, 5 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Sixth Avenue East, 8:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Omarr Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:30 p.m.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 2:40 a.m.
• Animal found, West Burkitt Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Records only, Broadway Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Long Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Animal found, Long Drive, 9:27 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Parker Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 1:15 p.m.
• Medical, Wyoming Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Animal incident, Park Street, 2:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Lost property, Sugarland Drive, 2:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Dispute all other, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Careless driver, North Custer Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Commercial Avenue, 7:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:19 p.m.
• Driver license violation, East Burkitt Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Welfare check, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:34 p.m.
• Records only, South Main Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Halfway Lane and Dayton East Road, Dayton, 8:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Monday
• Geoffrey D. Rogers, 49, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 4