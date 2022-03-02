SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 12:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 12:52 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Main Street, 1:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.
• Found property, Lewis Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Woodworth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 8:47 a.m.
• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 11 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Animal trap, Emerson Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, Park, 1:09 p.m.
• Accident, Alger Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, De Smet Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 4:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Seventh Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Hill Pond Drive and Mydland Road, 12:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Robert C. Crabbe, 56, Buffalo, breach of peace, DUI, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian D. Derosa, 47, Greybull, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• David J. Dohopolski, 24, disorderly conduct violent, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Ross M. Nutter, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
• Robert A. Ramirez, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 4
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3