SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 11:13 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:27 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, 2200 block Papago Drive, 5:44 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:45 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 900 block Airport Road, 4:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Cut gas line, 2000 block East Brundage Lane, 3:35 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, 900 block Brundage Lane, 5:45 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Trauma, 100 block North Piney Road, Story, 4:44 a.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block Lewis Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:52 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Fort Road, 9:46 p.m.
• Trauma, 600 block East Loucks Street, 10:11 p.m.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• DUI, East 14th Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Ninth Street, 1:40 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:58 a.m.
• Open door, Heartland Drive, 2:06 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:22 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 6:34 a.m.
• K-9 request, Fort Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 1 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Brundage Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 1:24 p.m.
• Theft cold, Holloway Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 1:45 p.m.
• Court/violation, West Fifth Street, 2 p.m.
• Zoning violation, Vale Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mydland Road, 3:49 pm.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 3:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, 6:17 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 6:23 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Fire alarm, Whitney Way, 8:27 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Hill Pond Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Harassment, Gladstone Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Barking doge, South Linden Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Emerson Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Minor in possession, West Works Street, 2:04 a.m.
• DUI, Jefferson Street, 2:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Val Vista Street, 2:36 a.m.
• Structure fire, Papago Drive, 5:44 a.m.
• Animal found, Fifth Avenue East, 9:20 a.m.
• Animal dead, 11th Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fourth Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 11:48 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 12:20 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Montana Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wenzell Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Tenth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Park Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Fraud, Kona Place, 12:41 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Jefferson Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Frackleton Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Harassment, Weeping Willow Court, 4:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 7:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Willow Trail, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Pheasant Draw Road, 10:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Animal injured, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 3:02 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 10:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Country Club Lane, 10:13 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Property destruction, Highway 14, 11:58 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 1:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, West 15th Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 east bound, exit 23 off-ramp, 4:47 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 87, mile marker 35, 9:45 p.m.
Sunday
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, 1:10 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 8:15 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 14, mile marker 6, Banner, 10:40 a.m.
• Road hazard, Barker Road, mile marker 2.5, Parkman, 10:43 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Second Street, Big Horn, 11:04 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• William L. Russell, 44, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Ryan Isbell, 29, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 2
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 57