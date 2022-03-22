SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke detector check, 400 block Highland Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:10 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 5:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• RMA assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 5:22 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Disturb the peace, North Brooks Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 7:13 a.m.
• Cat trap, Val Vista Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Theft, Mydland Road, 9:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 10:25 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 11:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.
• Drug use, Lewis Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:40 p.m.
• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 12:56 p.m
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Trespassing, Old Course Way, 1:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Larch Lane, 1:22 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Theft, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 2:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 2:16 p.m.
• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Prostitution, North Gould Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Fireworks, Delphi Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Harassment, East Fourth Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Works Street, 9:18 p.m.
• Dog at large, Vista Street 10:42 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Strahan Parkway, 10:56 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Fifth Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Motorist assist, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:34 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 193, Banner, 9:15 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:25 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Cole Pietak, 22, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 11