Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke detector check, 400 block Highland Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:10 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 5:24 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• RMA assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 5:22 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.

• Disturb the peace, North Brooks Street, 2:53 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 7:13 a.m.

• Cat trap, Val Vista Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Theft, Mydland Road, 9:57 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

• Damaged property, Long Drive, 10:25 a.m.

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 11:06 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.

• Drug use, Lewis Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 12:40 p.m.

• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 12:56 p.m 

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Trespassing, Old Course Way, 1:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Larch Lane, 1:22 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Yonkee Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Theft, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 2:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 2:16 p.m.

• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Prostitution, North Gould Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Fireworks, Delphi Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Harassment, East Fourth Street, 5:09 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 8:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• Mental subject, West Works Street, 9:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Vista Street 10:42 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Strahan Parkway, 10:56 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, West Fifth Street, 11:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Motorist assist, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:34 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 193, Banner, 9:15 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Highway 14, Dayton, 1:25 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Cole Pietak, 22, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 41

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 11

Tags

Recommended for you