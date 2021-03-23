Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now

File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Grass fire, 78 Higby Road, 3:17 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Terrace, 11:56 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Grass fire, Higby Road, 3:05 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:23 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:12 a.m.

• Medical, 600 block East Second Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:49 a.m.

• Medical, 300 block North Custer Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.

• Medical, Second Street and Broadway Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Medical/trauma, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 8:48 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:35 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Kooi Street, 5:30 a.m.

• Medical, 2200 block Papago Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:47 a.m.

• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:41 p.m.

• Trauma, South Gould Street and Works Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Trauma, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block York Circle, 3:15 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 700 block West 15th Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 9:14 a.m.

• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Airport Road, 4:35 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:03 p.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:57 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Broadway Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:48 p.m.

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Missing person, West Timberline Drive, 2:36 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Bellevue Avenue, 8:16 a.m.

• Animal trap, West Works Street, 8:44 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 11th Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Fraud, Westview Drive, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Saberton Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 11:32 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Animal dead, West Eighth Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Fraud, Park Street, 2:59 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, 3:33 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 3:59 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, 4:50 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Holloway Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Timberline Drive, 7:07 p.m.

• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 7:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 10:14 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Noise complaint, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 1:16 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 12:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:06 p.m.

• Grass fire, Higby Road, 1:15 p.m.

• Grass fire, Higby Road, 3:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dry Ranch Road, 3:25 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:39 p.m.

• Civil, Absaraka Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Skinner Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Threats cold, Highway 193, Banner, 9:09 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Christina M. Rhodes, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Larry D. Werner, 62, Arvada, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 4

Tags

Recommended for you