SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Grass fire, 78 Higby Road, 3:17 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Terrace, 11:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Grass fire, Higby Road, 3:05 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:23 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Second Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block North Custer Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12 p.m.
• Medical, Second Street and Broadway Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Medical/trauma, 800 block East Burkitt Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 8:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 3:35 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Kooi Street, 5:30 a.m.
• Medical, 2200 block Papago Street, 5:47 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:47 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Trauma, South Gould Street and Works Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Trauma, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block York Circle, 3:15 p.m.
• Medical, 1300 block Avoca Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 700 block West 15th Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Medical, 2500 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Airport Road, 4:35 p.m.
• Trauma, Interstate 90 westbound, 7:03 p.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:57 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block Broadway Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:48 p.m.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Missing person, West Timberline Drive, 2:36 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Bellevue Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Animal trap, West Works Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 11th Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Fraud, Westview Drive, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Saberton Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 11:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 11:40 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Animal dead, West Eighth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:45 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Street, 2:59 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 3:33 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 3:59 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, 4:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Holloway Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Timberline Drive, 7:07 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 7:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Linden Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 10:14 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Noise complaint, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 1:16 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 12:12 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:06 p.m.
• Grass fire, Higby Road, 1:15 p.m.
• Grass fire, Higby Road, 3:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dry Ranch Road, 3:25 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:39 p.m.
• Civil, Absaraka Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Skinner Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Threats cold, Highway 193, Banner, 9:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Christina M. Rhodes, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Larry D. Werner, 62, Arvada, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 4