Sheriff's Office stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:12 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:08 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 5:19 a.m.

• Dog at large, Park Road, 9:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:44 a.m.

• Citizen flag down, Long Drive, 12:13 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Fraud, North Heights Road, 1:42 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 1:48 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 2:49 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Driving with suspended license, West Third Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Message, Yonkee Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Harrison Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 6 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:27 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Dispute, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.

• DUI, Burkitt Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Alarm, North Jefferson Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, South Badger Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 10 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• 911 hang up, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 3:54 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Paradise Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Family dispute, Red Grave Road, 6:18 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Marcellus Biot, 75, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron Gibbons, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court or bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Deiadra Smidt, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Tags

Recommended for you