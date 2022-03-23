SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:32 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 5:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Road, 9:59 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:44 a.m.
• Citizen flag down, Long Drive, 12:13 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Fraud, North Heights Road, 1:42 p.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 2:49 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Driving with suspended license, West Third Street, 4:18 p.m.
• Message, Yonkee Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Harrison Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Parker Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:27 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 8:33 p.m.
• DUI, Burkitt Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Alarm, North Jefferson Street, 9:06 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, South Badger Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• 911 hang up, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 3:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Paradise Drive, 4:30 p.m.
• Family dispute, Red Grave Road, 6:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Marcellus Biot, 75, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Aaron Gibbons, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court or bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Deiadra Smidt, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 1