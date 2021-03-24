Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Garbage fire, 50 block East Ridge Road, 5:41 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 10:59 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:15 p.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 8 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Accident, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• 911 hang up unknown, Mydland Road, 1:05 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, East Ridge Road, 5:40 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 8:48 a.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Court, 9:27 a.m.

• Animal incident, Works Street, 10:10 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:33 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:16 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 11:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Brooks Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 2:07 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 3:03 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 3:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Terra Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 6:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Runaway, Adair Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:10 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 12:34 a.m.

• Livestock Loose, East Brundage Lane, 7:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 4:03 p.m.

• Fraud, Pierce Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Rachel L. Stencel, 34, Sheridan, unlawful contact, child endangering with controlled substances, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nicholas J. Taylor, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• Christina A. Thompson, 35, Sheridan, unlawful contact, district court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

