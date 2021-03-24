SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Garbage fire, 50 block East Ridge Road, 5:41 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 10:59 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 3:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 8 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Accident, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• 911 hang up unknown, Mydland Road, 1:05 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, East Ridge Road, 5:40 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Ponderosa Drive, 8:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 8:48 a.m.
• Mental subject, Avoca Court, 9:27 a.m.
• Animal incident, Works Street, 10:10 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:33 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Dog at large, Brooks Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Mydland Road, 2:07 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 3:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 3:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Terra Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Runaway, Adair Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 10:10 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 12:34 a.m.
• Livestock Loose, East Brundage Lane, 7:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 4:03 p.m.
• Fraud, Pierce Road, 4:12 p.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Rachel L. Stencel, 34, Sheridan, unlawful contact, child endangering with controlled substances, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas J. Taylor, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Christina A. Thompson, 35, Sheridan, unlawful contact, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3