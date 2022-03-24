SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Smoke odor investigation, intersection of Park Drive and Holmes Avenue, 12:27 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled), 1600 block Parkside Court, 9:45 a.m.
• Natural gas odor investigation, 200 block Smith Street, 1:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious circumstances, South Carlin Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:02 a.m.
• 911 hangup, South Canby Street, 5:07 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Gladstone Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, East Seventh Street, 8 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Broadway Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 9:12 a.m.
• Barking dog, Second Avenue East, 9:50 a.m.
• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 10 a.m.
• Animal dead, Summit Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Edwards Drive, 10:26 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Warrant service, Lewis Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 12 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Damaged property, Holloway Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• DUI, Horn Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Dispute, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Sheridan Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Taylor Avenue, 3:42 p.m.
• Theft, North Sheridan Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Welfare check, Crook Street, 4:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Spaulding Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Dispute, Crook Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Animal injured, Eighth Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• DUI, Ridge Road, 7:23 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Sheriff's office assist, Sugarland Drive, 8:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Canfield Street, 10:03 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Littering, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 8:50 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 10:25 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Brinton Road, 11:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:39 p.m.
• Medical, Desiree Drive, Banner, 4:53 p.m.
• Dispute, Omarr Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Taylor Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• DUI, Sugarland Drive and East Brundage Lane, 7:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Omarr Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Quinn Anderson, 26, Sheridan, drug use and criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ivy Bird, 34, Missoula, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Micaiah Birdinground, 36, Sheridan, open container in vehicle (passenger) and possession of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shannon Nesheim, 42, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Donald Verley, 66, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 4