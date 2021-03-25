SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Water flow alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 4:52 a.m.
• Water flow alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:45 a.m.
• Water flow alarm, 1400 block Odell Court, 3:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:26 a.m.
• Standby, 100 block East Ridge Road, 5:41 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:43 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Trauma, 1600 block Pond View Court, 1:33 p.m.
• Medical, Terra Avenue and Riverside Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block Dana Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11 p.m.
• Trauma, Highway 345, 11:13 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block Tenth Avenue North, Billings, Montana, 8:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 3:47 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:55 p.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• DUI, West Dow Street, 2:07 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:10 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Fifth Street, 5:53 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sugarland Drive, 6:19 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 6:59 a.m.
• Protection order, West 12th Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Filthy premises, South Carlin Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Brundage Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Stalking cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 10:13 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Laclede Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highland Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 1:16 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Demple Street, 2:17 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Animal found, Whitney Way, 2:34 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 8:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 8:29 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Eighth Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, First Avenue East, 11:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345 and Hersey Road, Parkman, 9:36 a.m.
• Drug activity, West 17th Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 345, Parkman, 10:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Canfield Street and North Main Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bridge Street, Dayton, 6:40 p.m.
• Domestic disturbance, Crystal Creek Drive, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Scott R. Bly, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Alvin F. Pretty On Top, 41, Wyola, Montana, driving under suspension, reckless driving, eluding an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0